Arkansans stock up on medical marijuana amid coronavirus outbreak

ARKANSAS, USA — Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not stopping Arkansans from purchasing medical marijuana. Actually, dispensaries across Arkansas have seen a boost in sales since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.
Overall, Arkansans have spent $53.74 million to obtain 8,439 pounds of medical marijuana since May 2019.
Friday, March 20 was the largest single day of sales since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.
In total, $565,000 was spent on 92 pounds of product.
There are 21 dispensaries operating in Arkansas.
Here is a complete list of sales provided by the Department of Finance and Administration:
- Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 419.57 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 1,774.15 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 279.33 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 310.80 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 752.75 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 664.23 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 892.69 pounds of medical marijuana.
- The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 750.79 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 758.90 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 640.55 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 278.01 pounds of medical marijuana.
- NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 288.72 pounds of medical marijuana.
- 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 110.80 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 243.51 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 50.88 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 14.23 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 127.84 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Harvest House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 43.17 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 15.21 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 6.70 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 16.19 pounds of medical marijuana.
RELATED: Real-time updates: 3 coronavirus-related deaths in Arkansas, support coming for medical workers