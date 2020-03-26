Arkansans stock up on medical marijuana amid coronavirus outbreak

Friday, March 20 was the largest single day of sales since the first dispensary opened.

ARKANSAS, USA — Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not stopping Arkansans from purchasing medical marijuana. Actually, dispensaries across Arkansas have seen a boost in sales since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.

Overall, Arkansans have spent $53.74 million to obtain 8,439 pounds of medical marijuana since May 2019.

Friday, March 20 was the largest single day of sales since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

In total, $565,000 was spent on 92 pounds of product.

There are 21 dispensaries operating in Arkansas.

