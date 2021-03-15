x
Simmons Foods to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Van Buren

Simmons workers can receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday (March 16) at the Van Buren plant.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Simmons Foods is offering another drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to team members in Arkansas. 

The drive-thru vaccine clinics are being held in conjunction with Simmons' network of Care Clinics and on-site medical professionals.

Simmons workers can receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday (March 16) at the Van Buren plant. 

Last week, Simmons provided over 1,100 vaccinations to Arkansas team members.

The clinics were made possible last week after the state opened priority vaccine distribution to food industry workers.

The company says vaccinations will provide an added layer of protection to the many health and safety measures already in place at the company, including masks, barriers, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning, health screenings and more.

