Arkansas moves to Phase 1-C of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The state has opened up Phase 1-C of vaccine eligibility to Arkansans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (March 16) that the state will be opening up COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those in Phase 1-C effective immediately.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the following are in Phase 1-C:

  • Arkansans ages 16-64 with health conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19
  • Essential workers in:
    • Energy
    • Finance
    • Food service
    • Information technology and communications
    • Legal
    • Media
    • Public health/human services
    • Public safety
    • Shelter and housing
    • Transportation and logistics
  • People residing in high-risk settings
    • Includes those who are incarcerated or detained
    • Those living in group homes, congregate settings or crowded housing
    • Student housing such as dorms and Greek housing.

Gov. Hutchinson says there are almost one million Arkansans in this category.

"Just because we're opening it up to 1-C category does not mean that you're going to be able to get an appointment this week or perhaps next week," Hutchinson said. 

The governor said the state is still receiving around 85,000 doses of the vaccine each week. 

You can call the ADH COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-800-985-6030 for more information.

