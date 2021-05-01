Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As 2021 begins, Arkansans will soon have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here's a look at the Arkansas Department of Health's plan for distributing the vaccines through phases, and which Northwest Arkansas and River Valley pharmacies are currently providing them to approved recipients. People will also be able to make appointments at their local hospitals.
The state will be working with Walmart to be the large chain retail distributor of the vaccine in the state. At this time the state does not currently have a contract with Walgreens or CVS, but those chains received more doses than needed with their federal contract to vaccinate those long-term care facilities. All chains will begin giving vaccinations within the next few weeks.
Phase 1-A - Began 12/14/20
In Phase 1-A of Arkansas's vaccination plan, the currently approved groups for receiving vaccines are:
- Health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities
- EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders
- Primary care, urgent care, college/university student health center, K-12 health clinics and school nurses
- Dental clinics, pharmacies, home health, private care/personal care, hospice care, dialysis centers and blood donation centers
- Corrections officers
How: Hospitals vaccinate workers. Pharmacies vaccinate long-term residents/staff. Community-based pharmacies vaccinate others.
Phase 1-B - Began 1/18/21
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Gov. Hutchinson announced that the state is on target to complete Phase 1-A by the end of the month. This means the state will start Phase 1-B early.
- Beginning on Jan. 18: People 70+ years old, teachers and school staff, child care and higher education workers can get vaccinated.
- Food and agricultural workers, police, firefighters, and correctional staff as well as manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, U.S. Postal workers and essential government workers.
- Initial prioritization will be given to those who are 70 and older, teachers and educational staff.
How: Community pharmacies and medical clinics.
Phase 1-C - Estimated to begin in April 2021
- People 65+ years old, people 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions, workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing, finance, IT and communications, energy, media, public safety and public health workers can get vaccinated.
How: Community pharmacies and medical clinics.
These phases have been based on initial ACIP recommendations. Phases 1-B and 1-C are subject to change depending on further ACIP recommendations and vaccine supply.
Pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccines during Phase 1-A and 1-B by county in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley (information provided by the Arkansas Department of Health):
Benton County
- Austin Drug, 118 Main St. N.E., Gravette - (479) 787-5432
- Cornerstone Pharmacy of Bella Vista, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista - (479) 876-6200
- Collier Drug Centerton, 991 W. Centerton Blvd, Centerton - (479) 795-8199
- Teasley Drug, 205 Atlanta St., S.E, Gravette - (479) 787-5966
- Debbie's Family Pharmacy, 5403 Pinnacle Point Drive, Rogers - (479) 271-6300
- Harps Pharmacy #113 Siloam Springs, 201 Highway 412 W, Siloam Springs - (479) 549-3200
- Harps Bentonville, 1209 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville - (479) 273-5541
- Heartland Pharmacy Rogers, 1735 W Walnut St., Rogers - (479) 631-0204
Crawford County
- Coleman Pharmacy of Alma, 110 Fayetteville Ave., Alma - (479) 262-2156
- Hudson Pharmacy Van Buren, 1609 East Main, Van Buren - (479) 474-1193
- Pharmacy Express, 1515 Fayetteville Rd., Van Buren - (479) 474-7171
- Price Cutter Pharmacy #352, 120 Cloverleaf Plaza, Van Buren - (479) 471-0800
Franklin County
- Medisave Pharmacy #1 Charleston, 621 East Main St., Charleston - (479)965-2244
- Medi-Quik Pharmacy, 810 W Commercial St., Ozark - (479) 667-4145
- Village Pharmacy Ozark, 500 W. Commercial, Ozark - (479) 667-2101
Johnson County
- Clarksville Family Pharmacy, 510 S. Rogers St., Clarksville - (479) 647-3138
- Rose Drug and Gifts, 211 E. Main, Clarksville - (479) 754-2180
Logan County
- Express Rx of Paris, 508 E. Walnut, Paris - (479) 963-6400
- County Discount Pharmacy & Medical Supply, 48 South Garland, Magazine - (479) 969-2727
Madison County
- Harp's Pharmacy #133 Huntsville, 115 Lee St., Huntsville - (479) 738-2202
Scott County
- Harp's Pharmacy #180 Waldron, 1350 West 6th St., Waldron - (479) 637-1007
- Heartland Pharmacy Mansfield, 607 Hwy 71 East, Mansfield - (479) 269-6161
Sebastian County
- Health Depot #1 Fort Smith, 7700 Hwy 271 S., Fort Smith - (479) 646-7875
- Health Depot #2 Barling, 1610 Fort St., Barling - (479) 452-1237
- Health Depot #3 Greenwood, 1530 W. Center, Greenwood - (479) 996-9898
- Andersons Discount Pharmacy, 700 Lexington Ave., Fort Smith - (479) 782-2881
- Coleman Pharmacy Fort Smith, 3610 Grand Ave., Fort Smith - (479) 783-5171
- Laws Drug Store Fort Smith, 6802 Rogers Ave. #2, Fort Smith - (479) 452-6841
- Medisave Pharmacy #2, 8820 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith - (479) 452-0278
- Medisave Pharmacy #3, 5701 Jenny Lind Rd., Fort Smith - (479) 646-2971
- National Family Pharmacy, 1615 Dodson, Fort Smith - (479) 783-6135
- Prince Drug Store Fort Smith, 1112 Towson Ave., Fort Smith - (479) 782-9210
- Health-Wise Pharmacy, 1800 W Main, Lavaca - (479) 674-2222
Washington County
- Collier Drug Farmington, 197 East Main St., Farmington - (479) 267-4303
- Collier Drug Dickson, 100 W. Dickson, Fayetteville - (479) 442-6262
- Collier Drug - Prairie Grove, 801 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove - (479) 846-2195
- Community Pharmacy Of Springdale, 400 West Emma Ave., Springdale - (479) 750-2220
- Harp's Pharmacy #119, 2894 West Sunset, Springdale - (479) 751-0882
- Heartland Pharmacy Fayetteville, 1450 E Zion Rd. Suit 1, Fayetteville - (479) 444-7200
- Heartland Pharmacy Springdale, 701 S Thompson St., Springdale - (479) 751-2072
Please check back for updates to this list as Arkansas moves through the phasing process of distributing COVID-19 vaccines.