Simmons Foods holds vaccine clinics in Northwest Arkansas

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Simmons Foods is providing COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of its Northwest Arkansas team members this week.

Drive-thru clinics are taking place at the company's Northwest Arkansas locations. There are plans to hold similar clinics in the River Valley.

Hundreds of Simmons Foods workers have been vaccinated at events this week.

“This is an opportunity for Simmons and our team members to take responsibility for keeping each other, our families and communities safe by getting vaccinated,” said Russell Tooley, Simmons Foods Chief Administrative Officer.

Simmons Foods is working in conjunction with Simmons network of Care Clinics and on-site medical professionals to administer the vaccines.

The move comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson expanded the group in Phase 1-B to include workers in meatpacking plants last week.

“We applaud Governor Hutchinson’s efforts to protect all Arkansans through an organized vaccine distribution program," Tooley said. "We are grateful he has placed a priority on the people in food production who have worked throughout the pandemic to keep food on the table. We are actively pursuing vaccines for our team members in other states as well.”