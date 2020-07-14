Springdale Schools to require face masks for all students and staff

All students must wear face coverings when social distancing of six feet is not possible or practical such as school entry, exit or in the classroom.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools will require face coverings to be worn by all students and staff this upcoming school year.

The Springdale School Board made the decision to require face coverings during a meeting Tuesday (July 14). There is an option to amend this in the future.

Superintendent Jared Cleveland says he's talked to many parents and staff members and believes this is the best option.

Cleveland says the big four school districts in Northwest Arkansas are working together on a back to school plan. He is recommending to the board to mandate masks from K-12th grade.

He says that 17 of the 100 bus drivers threatened to quit if masks were not mandated.

All students must wear face coverings when social distancing of six feet is not possible or practical such as school entry, exit, in the classroom or walking in the halls.

This requirement includes any time a student is on district property, district-owned transportation or school-sponsored activities.

Students will be able to remove face coverings while eating meals or snack, and will be given breaks throughout the day.

Students will be placed at least six feet apart during face-covering breaks.

Parents will be responsible for supplying face coverings for their children.