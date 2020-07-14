x
coronavirus

NWA COVID-19 Task Force asking for mask donations for upcoming school year

They are asking for both homemade cloth masks or surgical masks for kids and adults to use during school.
Credit: NWA COVID-19 Task Force

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The NWA COVID-19 Task Force is asking for the community's help gathering face masks for local children and young adults.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Fayetteville Fire Station 1
303 W. Center Street.
Ring the doorbell for dropoff 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Rogers Police Department
1905 South Dixieland Road.
Leave donations inside the marked Community Room 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Springdale Fire Station 1
417 N. Holcomb Street.
Leave donations on the first-floor main entrance 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Credit: NWA COVID-19 Task Force

