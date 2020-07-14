NWA COVID-19 Task Force asking for mask donations for upcoming school year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The NWA COVID-19 Task Force is asking for the community's help gathering face masks for local children and young adults.
They are asking for both homemade cloth masks or surgical masks for kids and adults to use during school.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
Fayetteville Fire Station 1
303 W. Center Street.
Ring the doorbell for dropoff 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Rogers Police Department
1905 South Dixieland Road.
Leave donations inside the marked Community Room 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Springdale Fire Station 1
417 N. Holcomb Street.
Leave donations on the first-floor main entrance 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
