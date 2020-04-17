President Trump allows governors to decide when to reopen states

The president released an 18-page guideline that details how states can begin going back to the way things were before COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Arkansas is one of a few states that has not ordered a stay at home policy during the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Asa Hutchinson emphasizes that the state has remained open through the public health crisis.

On Thursday (April 16) President Trump announced guidelines for states to start taking steps to open up their economies and communities. This comes as he says the country is beginning to see a bend in the curve.

“My administration is issuing new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased and deliberate approach to re-opening their individual states,” the president said during a press conference.

Governor Hutchinson says he has already begun looking at the future after the curve begins to flatten.

The president released an 18-page guideline that details how states can begin going back to the way things were before COVID-19.

The plan is a three-phased one, which starts with opening up venues for sporting events, restaurants and movie theaters, but to continue to have strict social distancing in place.

Phase one would keep schools, youth activities and bars closed. It would reopen places like gyms.

For local gym owner Lance Shonyers, this would be the news he's been waiting for.

"Even if that is with restrictions and limitations I got a plan laid out for those limitations and I’m ready to go," Shonyers said.

He says that he's applied for payroll protection but it would be more beneficial to get members back in the gym.

“I feel like that’s just a small Band-Aid to a bigger problem," Shonyers said.

Governor Hutchinson says the Natural State has remained optimistic throughout the crisis.

“When you start talking about opening up America I don’t believe that we’ve closed down Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

In order for states to begin phase one, they would need to show a downward trajectory in documented cases for a 14 day period, along with other criteria.

“It’s a way too early to do a victory lap,” said Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

The state says independent of President Trump's announcement, they are looking into options for opening back up.

“We should start planning ahead for when we are after the peak and the governor set up at a committee to look at our post peek response and I wanted to let Arkansas know that we are looking at these things very carefully,” Dr. Smith said.