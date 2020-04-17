Arkansas launches new unemployment website

150,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Arkansas since the coronavirus pandemic began.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Arkansas is seeing a record number of unemployment claims and with that, calls and visits to unemployment offices, which can get very overcrowded.

150,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Arkansas since the coronavirus pandemic began. In the last four weeks alone, the number of people filing has put a lot of stress on workers getting the claims out.

On Thursday (April 16) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the launch of a new website that will hopefully help with the backlog.

“It is good news that the height was 62,000 and we’re starting this week,” Hutchinson said.

The governor says it looks like Arkansas has reached its peak for unemployment claims on a per week basis, but there are still steps being taken to fulfill even more claims moving forward.

There will now be extended hours for the state's unemployment hotline from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and run Monday through Saturday.

“We still have folks who will be working many hours after that because after the answer all those calls we have to process all that information,” said Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.

To ease the burden on those answering the phones, they started a new website, arunemployment.com. It's there that you can find answers to questions like 'what do I do after filing my insurance claim?'

Governor Hutchinson says benefits will soon be available for those not covered under regular unemployment benefits. This includes independent contracts, self-employed and gig workers. The website will help answer questions for those types of workers.

“Where you can submit your name, your email address in your county and we will send you weekly updates about the program and when you’re able to file for it,” Preston said.

You can also sign up for information programs available in your county. 7,000 people are already using that feature.