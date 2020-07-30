COVID-19 testing no longer required before elective surgeries

As of July 30, there are an additional 791 COVID-19 cases in the state, totaling 41,559.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Jose Romero announced Thursday (July 30) that pre-surgery COVID-19 tests will no longer be required for elective surgeries in Arkansas.

Dr. Romero said the state will now leave the decision up to individual physicians and institutions on whether or not they will test patients for COVID-19 before elective surgeries.

Gov. Hutchinson also announced an additonal 14 Arkansas National Guard members will be dispersed help with the huge workload at the state health department. 28 National Guard personnel have assisted at Washington regional and other facilities

As of July 30, there are an additional 791 COVID-19 cases in the state, totaling 41,559.

There are 504 people hospitalized, a decrease of four.

Eight more people have died, totaling 442, and 101 patients are on ventilators, a decrease of seven.

There are 6,580 active cases in the state and 5,598 people have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Top Arkansas counties with more than 20 new COVID-19 cases as of July 30:

Pulaski: 73

Sebastian: 57

Benton: 47

Garland: 44

Washington: 37

Independence: 34

Jefferson: 31

Pope: 30

Craighead: 29

Mississippi: 23

Faulkner: 21

Click here to view COVID-19 cases by city.