Arkansas Department of Health can send law enforcement if you refuse to quarantine

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health is stressing the importance of self-isolating at the first sign you might have COVID-19.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer and the ADH, Dr. Appathurai Bala, is reminding people of the importance of self-isolation.

"They need to right away get tested," Dr. Bala said.

Once you get tested, do not wait for your test results to come back to isolate yourself. Self-isolation should start the moment you have been exposed or show symptoms.

"That's a moral obligation at this time," Dr. Bala said.

Once you start showing symptoms and get tested, you should self-isolate for 10 days.

But, if you have been exposed to someone who tested positive, you need to self-quarantine for 14 days because it may take longer for symptoms to show up.

"Basically, the recommendations for isolation and quarantine are the same with the sense they need to stay indoors and try to avoid going outdoors," Dr. Bala said.

If you live with someone, Dr. Bala said to stay in one bedroom and avoid crossing paths.

"I want to believe that people are doing it. We do hear sporadically where people are not self-isolating," he said.

In this case, the department of health has the right to send out an order for you to quarantine.

"We have the ability to send law enforcement if someone is intentionally trying to be up and around and spreading the virus," Dr. Bala said.