National Guard called to help with COVID-19 assistance at Washington Regional

10 National Guard personnel will provide assistance to the COVID-19 case management work at Washington Regional for the next 30 days.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson is calling on National Guard members to help assist with COVID-19 case management at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The governor announced Monday (July 20) that 10 National Guard personnel will provide assistance to the COVID-19 case management work at Washington Regional for the next 30 days.

It's a step deeper than contact tracing, the governor said.

The National Guard case managers will be doing things that don't necessarily require a nurse. The exact tasks that the members will be doing have not been made clear at this time.

Members of the National Guard were called to central Arkansas in April to help assist with case management.

The governor also announced a Summer Cooling Program, which allocates $8.2 million in CARES Act money that will be used to help families with utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will help low-income Arkansans who are vulnerable to the hot, humid summer pay for their electricity

As of Monday (July 20):

33,927 total cases (+699)

471 hospitalized (+18)

111 on ventilators (+6)

363 deaths (+6)

26,397 recoveries

7,127 active cases

9.6% positivity rate

5,689 people tested in the last 24 hours

New cases by county (counties with more than 20 new cases):