Watch: Gov. Hutchinson gives prime time address on COVID-19 in Arkansas

The governor is addressing Arkansans from his office in the State Capitol at 7:00 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson is delivering a statewide address on the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming holidays and vaccines.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, for a total since the pandemic began of over 178,000. This comes as hospitals in Northwest Arkansas hit a new record high for COVID-19 patients this week.

A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday. The FDA still has to approve emergency use for the vaccine before it can start being dispersed to Arkansas.

The first dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine that the state receives will be distributed to health care workers. The second dosage will go to nursing homes. There will be continuing deliveries to cover Arkansans after that.