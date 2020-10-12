Northwest Arkansas hits new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas are currently treating 117 patients in their COVID-19 units.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a record high in Northwest Arkansas.

A statement released by health care providers in the region states that they are currently treating 117 patients in their COVID-19 units as of Wednesday, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System. The previous record high of 113 was reached on Tuesday, July 7.

"We are barely two weeks out from Thanksgiving and upcoming holiday celebrations are just days and weeks apart. This gives us pause and significant concern that our hospitalizations will continue to rise, and we will be in a very tough staffing situation," their statement reads.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,327 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 724 patients in hospitals in Washington in Benton County, with 117 of those patients in COVID-19 units, according to Pollard. There are currently 41 patients on ventilators in Northwest Arkansas, including both patients with COVID-19 and patients with other medical needs.

The health care providers would like to remind the local community to stay vigilant in avoiding the virus and to follow the 3 W's - Wear a mask, Washing your hands, and Watch your distance.

"While we are hopeful about the COVID-19 vaccine, the reality is, we are in a second surge with significant community spread and hospitalizations. If we want to prevent overstressing our healthcare systems and workers, everyone must follow the guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19," their statement reads.