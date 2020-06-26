COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arkansas

The state saw an uptick of 678 new cases Friday (June 26), totaling 18,740. Of the 678 new cases, 669 are in the community, nine were in correctional facilities.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The Alcohol Beverage Control Board has been asked to report to the department of health those restaurants and bars that don't comply with COVID-19 directives.

The state saw an uptick of 678 new cases Friday (June 26), totaling 18,740. Of the 678 new cases, 669 are in the community, nine were in correctional facilities. 5,707 of the cases are considered active.

284 patients are hospitalized, 63 are on ventilators and seven more people have died from the virus, totaling 249 so far in Arkansas. The state has reported 12,784 recoveries.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said 6,897 tests have been done in the last 24 hours in the state.