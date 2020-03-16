Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Company suspends disconnections in response to COVID-19

“Right now, our top priority is protecting the health and wellbeing of our customers and the communities we serve, which is why we are suspending service disconnections to any customers who are struggling to pay their heating bill,” said Fred Kirkwood, senior vice president of customer development for AOG. "The COVID-19 pandemic is causing uncertainty across the country, the last thing our community members should be worried about is whether they can afford to keep their heat on, have gas to cook their food or hot water to take a shower. We pride ourselves on being a reliable energy partner for our customers, and this is one small step we can take to live up to that mission.”