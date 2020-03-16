Government closings due to coronavirus outbreak

A list of local government closings.

ARKANSAS, USA — Bella Vista District Court has canceled all cases scheduled for Thursday, March 19. The Bella Vista Court office has been closed to public traffic.

Benton County Administration Building closed effective Monday (Mar. 16), until further notice.

Benton County Circuit Courts will limit court appearances and cases effect onday (Mar. 16). Only emergency and felony criminal hearings will remain on the docket. If you have a case in the Bentonville District Court at 479-271-3120 for a new date or you may send an email to courtfiling@bentonvillear.com.

Cave Springs District Court has canceled court dates scheduled for Thursday, March 19 until further notice. Individuals who were scheduled for court needing further information, please contact the court clerk, Grace Fielding, at the City of Cave Springs, City Hall (479)-418-9244.

Greenwood District Court postpones all court dates through March 31, 2020. To find out your next court appearance time, call 479-996-6501.

District Court of Johnson County and the Criminal Division which includes Clarksville and Johnson County citations and warrants will be moved for the next two court sessions. It will be held on the second floor in the courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse located at 215 West Main St. Clarksville, Ar. The times for criminal pleas scheduled for March 16, 2020, and March 30, 2020, including the city of Clarksville and Johnson County will begin at 8:30 a.m. for the city of Clarksville and at 10 a.m. for Johnson County. The trial docket will start at 1 p.m. There will be enough space to allow a 6 feet distance in between each person in attendance.

District Court of the Northern and District of Logan County has canceled all remainder court dates for the month of March.