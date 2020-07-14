Arkansas National Guard to transport COVID-19 patients to Little Rock facility

14 National Guard medics will transport patients from locations around the state to an isolation facility near UAMS.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has called on Arkansas National Guardsmen to transport COVID-19 patients to an isolation facility.

Per the order, 14 National Guard medics will transport patients from locations around the state to an isolation facility near the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock.

This facility provides an isolation location for Arkansans who tested positive for the virus and are unable to isolate at home due to family considerations.

The 30-day order is set to begin Tuesday (July 14).

The Guard medics will work in 12-hour shifts around the clock to transport positive COVID-19 patients as needed.