2 inmates, 2 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Sebastian County Detention Center

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says one additional employee and two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after a detention deputy tested positive for the virus last week.

Mass testing for COVID-19 through ADH has taken place since the first employee tested positive. Around 350 tests were administered.

The two employees are on leave until they are medically cleared. The two inmates are insolation from the rest of the jail population.

Sheriff Hobe Runion notified all other law enforcement agencies which use the detention center as well as all of the court system personnel in Sebastian County, according to Pevehouse.

The initial detention deputy who tested positive for the virus has not been at work since July 2.