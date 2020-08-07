Fort Smith Board of Directors pass face mask resolution, meeting set to decide on possible ordinance

The resolution is not a mandatory ordinance but is set in place to strongly encourage residents to wear face coverings.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted Tuesday (July 7) to create a face-covering resolution for residents in the River Valley.

The resolution is not a mandatory ordinance but is set in place to strongly encourage residents to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution goes into effect immediately.

On Saturday (July 11) at 9 a.m. the board of directors will hold a special meeting to discuss replacing the resolution with an ordinance that if passed, would make face coverings mandatory in public spaces.

A municipal ordinance generally means that a municipal act is adopted that has the force and effect of a law, the violation of which may be enforced in city municipal court. A resolution is a formal expression of the opinion or will of an official municipal body adopted by a vote.