x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Fort Smith Board of Directors pass face mask resolution, meeting set to decide on possible ordinance

The resolution is not a mandatory ordinance but is set in place to strongly encourage residents to wear face coverings.
Credit: KFSM

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted Tuesday (July 7) to create a face-covering resolution for residents in the River Valley.

The resolution is not a mandatory ordinance but is set in place to strongly encourage residents to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution goes into effect immediately. 

On Saturday (July 11) at 9 a.m. the board of directors will hold a special meeting to discuss replacing the resolution with an ordinance that if passed, would make face coverings mandatory in public spaces. 

A municipal ordinance generally means that a municipal act is adopted that has the force and effect of a law, the violation of which may be enforced in city municipal court. A resolution is a formal expression of the opinion or will of an official municipal body adopted by a vote. 

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order on Friday (July 3) allowing cities to require masks in public in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the state. 

RELATED: Arkansas governor issues executive order allowing cities to require masks amid coronavirus case surge

RELATED: Greenwood City Council declines face masks ordinance for residents

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live