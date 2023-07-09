U of A chancellor announces record-breaking enrollment, ice cream party

Chancellor Robinson announced that over 32,000 students are attending the 2023 fall semester, breaking the record set the year before.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — University of Arkansas in Fayetteville Chancellor Robinson has stated that the U of A has over 32,000 students enrolled for the fall semester, breaking the record set the year before. Robinson also noted that "The incoming freshman class has the highest average GPA in U of A history (3.79)."

"These are just the latest in a series of institutional records we’ve set in recent years. The success we are enjoying would have seemed unlikely, if not downright unimaginable when I joined the university as an assistant professor of history 24 years ago." Chancellor Robinson stated, "The transformation — driven by our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and friends is remarkable."

On Friday, Sept. 8, the university is hosting a celebration with cake and ice cream on the north terrace of the Arkansas Union from 2 - 3:30 p.m.

