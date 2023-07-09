Pinnacle Area in Rogers to get mixed-use project

The project will include luxury apartments as well as a two-story Ruth's Chris Steakhouse.

ROGERS, Ark — A real estate development company has broken ground on a planned $110 million mixed-use project in Rogers.

Hatfield Whalen Land LLC, led by Chad Hatfield of Bentonville and Paula Whalen of San Diego, is partnering with Great Lakes Capital of South Bend, Indiana, on the Plaza at Pinnacle Hills that began earlier this year. The Plaza will be located at the intersection of West Northgate Road and South Champions Drive and is expected to be completed in 2025.

The development will have more than 300 luxury apartments and its retail component will be anchored by a Ruth’s Chris Steak House that will relocate from its current location on Pinnacle Hills Parkway, a few blocks away from the Plaza’s site. The restaurant will be a two-story, 20,000-SF building.

