Arkansas special legislative session could discuss tax rates, Freedom of Information Act next week

State Senator Bart Hester from Cave Springs says he expects the session to be called on Friday, and finished by next Wednesday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet to announce if she will call lawmakers back to the capital for a special legislative session, but if called, the session would deal with lowering taxes and possible changes to the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

State Senator Bart Hester from Cave Springs says “We're expecting her on Friday to send out a notice to the legislature to be in session," and that proposed legislation is going through the review process right now.

At the top of the agenda is cutting individual and corporate tax rates: State Senator Hester says We are continuing to have surpluses ... We're taking too much from the taxpayer ... We want to send some of that back."

Governor Sanders stated in her campaign that the wanted to get taxes close to zero. She said, “We're at 4.7%. After this session, we hope to be going to be at you know, 4.5% or 4.4%”

Another item on the agenda concerns possible changes to FOIA: Attorney General Tim Griffin formed a group to review and work on FOIA laws for the state, specifically concerning the security detail for the governor.

In any case, State Senator Hester says all the work would be done in three days next week, “They understand the issues, they understand how important it is."

