x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Tyson celebrates its 'Upward Academy Online' program

Tyson also announced a new partnership with the University of Arkansas and new programs they will have that offer degrees and certificates.

More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced the celebration of the completion of its first year of providing "tuition-free education" to employees enrolled in its Upward Academy Online program."

The program is in partnership with Guild, a "career opportunity platform," according to the website. Along with the anniversary, Tyson announced its new partnership with the University of Arkansas (UARK) and new programs they will have that offer degrees and certificates.

Degrees and certificates include: 

  • General business
  • Supply chain management 
  • Human resources management

UARK Chancellor Charles Robinson says the university is proud of the partnership, “We love to see students of all educational paths shine, and this is just one way we can empower working professionals to reach their career goals.”

Credit: Tyson

Related Articles

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out