Tyson Foods celebrates Juneteenth with food donation event

The company donated over 40,000 pounds of protein to the public.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods celebrated Juneteenth weekend with a protein donation to the community on Saturday, June 17.

The drive-thru event took place outside of Tyson's world headquarters in Springdale.

The company's African American Alliance Business Resource Group gave away 40,000 pounds of food. A variety of Tyson chicken and beef products were given out.

An organizer at the event explains why this is so important.

"If you have been blessed it's important to be a blessing to others and that is one of the values of Tyson Foods and celebrating Juneteenth in the process." said the organizer.

Tyson also says that there is food insecurity in the communities across the area and used the holiday as an opportunity to give back.

