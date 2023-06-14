U of A moves staff from the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

In an email, Chancellor Charles Robinson explained that the university "accomplishes better outcomes by reallocating resources into these essential areas."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the US political climate has seen challenges against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville (UARK) is reallocating some resources and personnel away from its division of DEI.

UARK's Chancellor Charles Robinson shared the progress of the University's 150 Forward Strategic Planning Process through an email Tuesday. After a series of town halls, the University announced that it is realigning resources to meet its mission. Their first realignment will move existing resources and personnel in the Divison of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to multiple departments within the university.

Stephen Caldwell, the Chair of the Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas says that they meet on the third Wednesday of every month to discuss possible legislation that could impact their institution.

"I have complete confidence in the chancellor's decision, and the faculty is behind it," Caldwell said.

"Not only is the chancellor protecting the jobs of the people who work in those offices, but he's also ensuring that the work that they do is able to continue on campus," Caldwell said.

Cael Lossenegger is the student body president of the Associated Student Government at UARK and he says the chancellor personally called him to inform him about the decision, saying that "our chancellor places a pretty strong emphasis and prioritizes communicating with students in all that he does."

Lossenger said he was reassured and feels confident in the decision based on the chancellor's experience.

"He really reiterated his experiences working with that department. And that spreading these resources to different areas across campus will actually allow various departments to better meet the needs of the students that they're working with every day," Losenegger said.

Caldwell speculated that if Arkansas legislation followed the current trend for diversity, equity, and inclusion on college campuses, UARK could see a loss of funding and the firing of all staff within the division. He explained that this decision puts them one step ahead and that despite the political climate, it could support the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion across the campus.

"Even if that wasn't going to happen though, this is still probably a good idea," Caldwell said. "In ensuring that instead of just a singular entity on campus, the work of diversifying campuses makes sure that there's equity across all of the student body, and there's a sense of inclusion and belonging in all of our student body as well, as they can feel and access those systems in their departments."

The chancellor previously served as the vice chancellor of diversity at UARK, and with his experience spanning more than 20 years, he believes reallocating resources can accomplish better outcomes. Chancellor Robinson said specifics on this restructuring will be shared in the coming weeks.

