Preschool for the Creative Arts to open in August

In August, the Community School of the Arts will open its Preschool for the Creative Arts which will be the first arts preschool in Arkansas.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Community School of the Arts will open the first arts preschool in Arkansas in August.

The Preschool for the Creative Arts will open to children ages 3 to 5, who will learn through an arts-based curriculum taught by artist-teachers who have experience in early childhood education.

The curriculum will be taught in the mornings Monday through Friday during the nine-month school year. The Preschool for the Creative Arts will teach state preschool requirements through arts study and activities, the news release noted. The preschool will initially have room for 30-35 students.

“Words, numbers and concepts will be learned by engaging in dance and movement, painting and drawing, acting, singing, playing instruments and more. Children will be immersed into creative and artistic activities as they master the curriculum that is appropriate for their age,” the release said.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.