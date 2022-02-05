UAFS hosting graduation honoring close to 800 students

UAFS will be celebrating close to 800 graduates in ceremonies, separated by the university's colleges, on Saturday, May 7, at the Stubblefield Center on campus.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas- Fort Smith (UAFS) will be hosting graduation to honor close to 800 students this weekend.

The graduates being honored, ranging in age from 17 to 59, have collectively earned 244 Certificates of Proficiency; 73 Technical Certificates; 175 Associate Degrees; 475 Bachelor’s Degrees; and 11 Master’s degrees.

UAFS will hold three ceremonies for the graduates from each of the university’s three colleges at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus.

The graduation schedule goes as follows:

College of Business and Industry - 10 a.m.

College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences - 1 p.m.

College of Arts and Sciences.- 4 p.m.

Bill Hanna, President and Chairman of the Board for Hanna Oil and Gas and a UAFS Foundation Board member, will speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony. Hanna attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and began working for Hanna Oil and Gas in 1983, eventually being named president of the company in 2000.

Kim Miller, President of Baptist Health and UAFS Foundation Board member, will speak at the 1 p.m. ceremony. With over three decades of executive leadership experience in the healthcare industry, Miller has developed a strong network of colleagues across the healthcare industry and is recognized as a visionary, a thought leader, and a recognized national speaker.

Billy Higgins, professor of History and May 2022 UAFS retiree, will speak at the 4 p.m. ceremony. Higgins holds an M. A. in History from the University of Arkansas and is an associate professor of History at UAFS. In his over 30 years on campus, Higgins chaired the Faculty Senate, the Curriculum Committee, and the Faculty Development Committee.

