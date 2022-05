After graduating at Belmont, Kinney will begin her coaching career at the New School

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The New School announced on Monday it has hired Jamilyn Kinney as the school's head varsity basketball coach.

Kinney played four seasons at Van Buren where she is number-two on the Lady Pointers' all-time scoring list, with more than 1,300 career points.

Kinney recently graduated from Belmont where she led the Bruins to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Kinney and the Bruins played the Razorback this season at Bud Walton Arena.