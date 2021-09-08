Local school districts move towards mask requirements

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, school districts have been meeting and voting on mask mandates for the 2021 school year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This week, two local school districts have announced that they will be implementing mask requirements for the upcoming school year as COVID-19 concerns grow. Farmington Public Schools and the Prairie Grove School District both passed the mask requirements Tuesday, August 10.

The Farmington School District announced the school board approved a Communicable Disease Plan. Effective immediately, this plan will require masks indoors and when social distancing is not possible for all persons present on school campuses or in school vehicles or school buses.

The Communicable Disease Plan applies to students, visitors, staff and any others who are present on Farmington school campuses or at indoor school events. The administration and school board say they will review the plan and COVID-19 data each month.

"We are concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases and believe that having a mask requirement in place would allow students to return safely to campus," said the Farmington Public Schools in a press release. "This plan is based on our high transmission rate in our state, region and community. We will have masks available at all campuses for our students and visitors."

The Prarie Grove School District approved the mask requirement in a 4 to 2 vote to require students and staff to wear masks indoors and in any school-provided transportation. The requirement will apply to staff and students grades Kindergarten through 12 before and after school.

Other school boards also moving towards masks include,

Other school district's school boards are also moving towards meeting and addressing the mask issue this week.

The Siloam Springs School District Superintendent Jody Wiggins announced that he will be recommending the mask requirement for students and staff at the regularly scheduled meeting this week.

"Two opportunities to reduce the number of quarantines available in the ADH guidelines that were not available most of the last school year: 1) staff or students who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine; 2) staff or students do not have to quarantine as a close contact if both the COVID-positive person and close contact person were wearing masks," said Superindentent Wiggins in his press release. "I believe this is in the best interest of providing a safe and quality education to the students of SSSD at this time."

The Siloam Springs School Board will be meeting Thursday, August 12 at 5:30 P.M. at the Board Room located at 1525 West Tulsa Street. For more information about the Siloam Springs School District or Board meeting please visit their website.