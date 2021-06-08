The Board of Education held the meeting on Monday, August 9 to discuss Act 1002, which bans face coverings.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the new Delta variant, the Fayetteville Board of Education voted 6 to 0 in favor of implementing masks for this upcoming school year.

The Board in a special meeting at 5 P.M. at the Adams Center Monday, August 9 to discuss requiring face coverings despite ACT 1002.

The Bentonville Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, August 11 at 5:30 P.M. to consider a possible revision on the district's current policy regarding masks. this comes in response to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's temporary block against the Arkansas law prohibiting government entities, including school districts, from imposing masks mandates.

"I'm writing to let you know a preliminary injunction was issued against Act 1002, temporarily blocking the state from enforcing a law concerning face masks," said a letter sent to parents from the Bentonville School District. "The court ruled the state cannot prevent schools from requiring face masks. This continues to be a fluid issue, but we must act on the information we have available currently."