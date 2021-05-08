Fort Smith School Board approves mask mandates for schools

The school board met Monday, August 9 to discuss the mask mandate within schools.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board approved mask mandate for all faculty, staff, students and visitors for in-district buildings or on school busses with two or more people on board.

The board approved allowing Superintendent Terry Morawski to make exceptions using information and guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control.

The mask protocols will start only after a majority of district teachers vote to approve them. If a majority of teachers approve it, then the mandate will go into effect and last for 60 days unless the school board makes changes during the September meeting.

The board highly recommends those who are eligible to get vaccinated for the upcoming school year.