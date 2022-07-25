Huntsville School Board holds special meeting to discuss possible sexual assault lawsuit settlement

The Huntsville Board of Education accepted $1 settlement, admitting liability in the Title IV case, and seeking Title IV training for staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, July 25, The Huntsville Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss the possibility of a settlement of the ongoing sexual assault lawsuit.

The board agreed to the $1 settlement. All members of the community wanted is for the board to admit their fault.

“I’m so proud of them,” shouted Danon Strege parent of a Huntsville student. “They did what we elected them to do.”

The Huntsville Board of Education admitted liability in a Title IV case going on since February of last year.

“I started crying because I was here at the very first board meeting holding the protest sign,” Strege said.

“When my daughter was on the news report with Micah right here and said that she didn’t even want to send her future children to the school,” Strege said recalling how her children felt unsafe going to school in the Huntsville School District.

Strege is now breathing a sigh of relief. The settlement request filed was filed in the fall of 2021, it was for $1 and for the board to admit liability.

“What it means is maybe you were guilty,” said Huntsville School District Attorney Charles Harwell, speaking about what it means if the district admitted liability.

The settlement also requires Title IV training for certified personnel.

Harwell tells 5NEWS the board was already planning to have Title IV training for a personal starting August 8.

The parent of a victim says Title IV training is needed because a school employee knew about the sexual abuse and did nothing.

“He said ‘I will handle it, don’t worry,” said a parent of a victim repeating what a coach told her. “We will get this handled, nothing happened.”

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.