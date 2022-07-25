Couple creates app helping keep medical records in one place

Mejo was created to make it easier for parents with medically-complex children to compile medical records.

CENTERTON, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas couple creates a new web-based app. They hope to streamline medical records for families like theirs who have a child with complex medical conditions.

Ryan Sheedy and his wife are the brains behind the web-based application Mejo. The app launched in June, but the idea was born more than three years ago after their son, Reynolds was diagnosed with the ultra-rare Costello syndrome. They were looking for a way to organize and keep track of all of his medical records to take to doctors and therapy appointments instead of carrying a big binder.

They started by complying all his records onto one sheet.



“Over and over again, people said this is great where do we get this and it was kind of flattering because we built them ourselves but we recognized very quickly that there was a need for other families to have a tool like this,” said Sheedy.



Mejo or me journal is free and it takes less than two minutes to sign up.

Then you can input all your child’s medical history, medications and interests. You can also share a link to your child’s Mejo from your phone.

Sheedy says they want to humanize medical records to put children like Reynolds at ease by adding things like his son likes play-doh and high fives to his Mejo.

“It’s really cool when we send it ahead of time and a doctor comes in and give him a high five. One I know they read it and two it really makes Reynolds feel a little less scared when he goes to a doctor’s office,” he said.



Lacy Biram is one of the more than 500 people who already use the app.

Reynolds and Biram’s children go to therapy at the same clinic in Bentonville her 9—year-old daughter, Avenly also has a rare disease called Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.



“It’s so neat that I was just able to meet a fellow special needs dad, find this app he created. It’s so much easier and comforting to know that I can quickly share all of her information and vital information with anyone,” she said.



Sheedy says he’s grateful to have met all the parents through his son’s therapy and knowing Mejo can help them is something he never dreamed of.

“Our goal is to help as many people as possible that are in our situation, that they can tell other people about it and really humanize their kid beyond their diagnosis,” said Sheedy.



Again, the Mejo is completely free and anyone can use it. Their goal is to get even more people using it and then take it global to help families across the world.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.