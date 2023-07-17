First Tee in Lowell sharpens up the 5NEWS team's golf skills

Anchor Tiffany Lee and meteorologist Zac Scott hit the driving range for a little friendly competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOWELL, Ark. — First Tee – Northwest Arkansas is a nonprofit that focuses on golf education. This Friday, First Tee helped the 5NEWS team sharpen their golf skills and told us what they're all about.

Golf Pro Madison Peterson says in addition to golf skills, they teach life skills.

According to its website, First Tee helps "kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges," through golf.

"For example, we'll touch on the word respect and then we'll take it out to the golf course and how we use respect on the golf course," said Peterson.

For more than 20 years now, First Tee has maintained its mission.

First Tee also offers adult classes, every Thursday. All you have to do is call to register.

When asked for golf skill advice, Peterson says "When you go out to the course, just imagine it's a driving range, don't picture the sand in the way or the water in the way, just picture you're hitting on a driving range and you'll hit a great shot."

First Tee is located at 715 E Monroe Avenue in Lowell. To register, you can call 479-419-5807.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device