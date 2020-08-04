x
education

Free WiFi available for students at several locations around Farmington

The WiFi can be accessed at all Farmington Schools Parking lots.
Credit: Farmington Public Schools

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Free WiFi is available for local students at several locations across Farmington.

The WiFi can be accessed at all Farmington Schools Parking lots. The east lot of the Jr. High has extra capacity and coverage. 

In addition, PGTELCO has free WiFi at the Farmington First Baptist Church parking lot on Rheas Mill Road. 

OzarksGo has also set up free WiFi access points at the Wedington Baptist Church and the Savoy Community Center building. 

Any students who need a Chromebook can continue to check them out through their school office. 

"We appreciate PGTelco and OzarksGo for their work in getting this service available to the community at no charge!" Farmington officials wrote on Facebook.

