AR public schools to continue online courses through the rest of the school year

With school campuses closed, parents and guardians have taken on the role of a teacher and some say it's been difficult.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday (April 6) that schools will not return to in-class learning this school year and will continue online courses due to COVID-19.

With school campuses closed, parents and guardians have taken on the role of a teacher and some say it's been difficult.

Fort Smith mom Michelle Oakes says trying to teach her kids certain subjects has been challenging.

“That’s got to be the most frustrating part is not being able to help them with certain subjects and not being able to get a straight answer on how do you do this,” Oakes said.

Clarksville mother Mary Bell says her daughter, who is nonverbal with special needs, is having a difficult time with the change in schedule.

“There’s no way for her to understand why she can't go to school or can't go to therapy or can't go to the park and play,” Bell said.

Without access to her in-person therapy, Bell says she fears her daughter will be too far behind when she is finally able to go back to school.

“Everything is already a challenge for her and this just adds to it because she can’t get her therapy, it's just not possible,” Bell said.

With in-classroom learning put off for the rest of the school year statewide, these moms say they know they're not alone. They have this message for parents in their shoes:

“Remember this is short living this is not our constant new life," Oakes said.