Police searching for suspect accused of stabbing girlfriend at Poteau hotel

POTEAU, Okla. — Police are searching for a man they say stabbed his girlfriend at the Green Country Inn hotel in Poteau.

Poteau Police Assistant Chief Greg Russell says officers and LeFlore County EMS were dispatched to the Green Country Inn Thursday (March 11) night for a stabbing.

Once on the scene, officers located a 30-year-old woman with a stab wound in her abdomen.

She was transported by life-flight to a Little Rock hospital for emergency surgery and is in critical condition, Russell says.

After talking with witnesses at the scene, officers determined that the suspect is the victim's boyfriend, 21-year-old Ethan Underwood of Heavener.

Russell says Underwood fled the hotel heading north on North Broadway in a silver or gray older model Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck with the extended cab windows broken out.