x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Police searching for suspect accused of stabbing girlfriend at Poteau hotel

The victim was life-flighted to a Little Rock hospital for emergency surgery and is in critical condition. Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.

POTEAU, Okla. — Police are searching for a man they say stabbed his girlfriend at the Green Country Inn hotel in Poteau.

Poteau Police Assistant Chief Greg Russell says officers and LeFlore County EMS were dispatched to the Green Country Inn Thursday (March 11) night for a stabbing. 

Once on the scene, officers located a 30-year-old woman with a stab wound in her abdomen. 

She was transported by life-flight to a Little Rock hospital for emergency surgery and is in critical condition, Russell says.

After talking with witnesses at the scene, officers determined that the suspect is the victim's boyfriend, 21-year-old Ethan Underwood of Heavener.

Credit: Poteau Police Department
Ethan Underwood

Russell says Underwood fled the hotel heading north on North Broadway in a silver or gray older model Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck with the extended cab windows broken out. 

Underwood is considered armed and dangerous by police. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Poteau Police Department at 918-647-8620. 

RELATED: Poteau man dead after being run over by U-Haul truck, driver arrested

RELATED: Poteau High School Agri building heavily damaged in overnight fire