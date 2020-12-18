Poteau man dead after being run over by U-Haul truck, driver arrested

34-year-old Lawrence Garcia of Poteau has been identified as the man that died.

POTEAU, Okla. — A Poteau man is dead after being struck by a U-Haul truck in a Walmart parking lot, and the driver who allegedly fled the scene has been arrested.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, just after 9:00 p.m., Poteau Police officers received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a boxy style storage truck in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on North Broadway Street in Poteau, according to Poteau Chief of Police Stephen Fruen.

Chief Fruen says that responding officers found an injured male, later identified as 34-year-old Lawrence Garcia of Poteau. Garcia was transported to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, Chief Fruen said.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle that struck Garcia was a U-Haul truck that left the scene. The truck in question was later stopped by deputies with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office near Cameron, Okla.

The driver of the U-Haul that allegedly struck Garcia was identified as 27-year-old Joshua Tanner Jones of Heavener.

Jones was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to the Poteau Police Department, Chief Fruen said. Jones was interviewed by police and later transferred to the LeFlore County Detention Center.