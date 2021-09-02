Poteau High School agri building heavily damaged in overnight fire

Baby chicks, a worm farm, soil samples, welding equipment, a smoker and textbooks were all lost in the fire.

POTEAU, Okla. — Crews are cleaning up after the Poteau High School agriculture education building caught fire around 3 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 9) morning.

Poteau firefighters were able to put out the flames and no one was injured. Everything inside the building is a total loss.

The fire marshal is still investigating but says the cause of the fire was likely electrical.

The high school switched to virtual learning Tuesday due to the fire. Officials say the water wasn’t working on one of the buildings because of the fire, but the issue has since been resolved.

School District Director of Operations Todd Hackler says they are thankful no students or teachers were inside the building at the time of the fire.

“We have a lot of kids involved in the program and it’s growing each year, and it’s just going to be a huge loss. Now we have to figure out where to go from here,” Hackler said.