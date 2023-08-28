Springdale furniture company sues insurance company after Springdale tornado damage

Brashears said in the lawsuit that its Springdale store sustained a direct hit from an EF-3 tornado on March 30, 2022.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Brashears Furniture Inc. is suing its former insurance carrier for allegedly failing to pay a claim to rebuild its Springdale store after a tornado hit it last year.

Brashears, of Berryville, filed its lawsuit last month against State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. of Columbus, Ohio. Brashears said in the lawsuit that its Springdale store sustained a direct hit from an EF-3 tornado on March 30, 2022.

The building received interior and exterior damage. An engineering analysis opinion in April 2022 said that the building needed to be demolished and rebuilt, according to the lawsuit.

