UAMS Master of Health Administration program converts to full online learning

The change is part of the UAMS Vision 2029 plan to make Arkansas the healthiest state in the region, UAMS said in a news release.

"We can now appeal to a wider-scope of people in Arkansas," Stephen Bowman, associate professor and MHA program director, said in the release. "Offering an online program provides more flexibility for students who are working and who also don’t live in central Arkansas. Ultimately, that will create an Arkansas workforce which is appropriately supported by our MHA program."