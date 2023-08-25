Ozark Mountain Bagel to open fourth location at renovated Bentonville Space

Ozark Mountain Bagel will be located at 1004 NW 11th Street in Bentonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Ozark Mountain Bagel Co. is preparing to open its fourth location in northwest Arkansas at a renovated retail/office space in Bentonville.

The company, owned Bill and Sheila Ford and their son Tyler, is targeting Sept. 5 as the opening date for the location at 1004 NW 11th St. The space will become the central baking hub for its New York-style bagels.

The building, owned by Beau Barrett of Barrett Development Co., was previously occupied by Junk Brands.

To read more about this new location, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full story here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device