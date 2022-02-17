Springdale 20-year-old facing homicide charge after alleged drunk driving crash

Police say 20-year-old Yobany Zambrano-Morales had a blood alcohol count of .059 at the time of the crash.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man from Springdale is facing a homicide charge after police say he crossed three lanes of traffic and collided with another vehicle, killing the driver in a suspected drunk driving crash.

20-year-old Yobany Zambrano-Morales was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 15, and is facing multiple charges, including negligent homicide and 2nd-degree battery, due to the incident.

Saturday, Feb. 12, morning, Zambrano-Morales was traveling northbound on Highway 265 & South Old Missouri Road when he crossed three lanes of traffic and collided head-on with a vehicle in the southbound lane, a fatality report released by Arkansas State Police reports. 57-year-old Heriberto Nunez-Espinoza, the driver traveling southbound, was killed in the crash, and a female passenger, 53-year-old Norma Nunez-Espinoza, was hospitalized. Zambrano-Morales was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale for his injuries.

Two days later, the Springdale Police Department obtained a subpoena requesting Zambrano-Morales' blood alcohol content (BAC) from Northwest Medical Center at the time of the crash. After receiving the lab results, investigators noted that the suspect had a BAC of .059%. In Arkansas, drivers with a BAC of 0.08% or higher are considered driving intoxicated.

Due to Zambrano-Morales' BAC during the crash, investigators believe he was intoxicated during the time of the collision.

Zambrano-Morales was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and released on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Feb. 18, and again in March.

