Video shows fiery semi crash near Rogers gas station, driver injured

ROGERS, Ark. — Video of a semi-rollover in Rogers that caused significant traffic delays in the city Wednesday, Jan. 5, morning has been released.

The crash knocked over power lines and sent one person to the hospital. It happened at the intersections of North 2nd Street and West Road around 7 a.m.

Video from a gas station nearby shows the moment the semi tipped over while turning, spilling sawdust over the roadway and partially burning another vehicle.

Workers from the gas station helped pull both the semi-driver and the driver of the car covered in sawdust from their vehicles.

Police say the driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injures is unclear at this time.

It took road crews nearly four hours to clear the roadway entirely. The Rogers Police Department expects traffic delays in the area to continue into the afternoon as teams work to repair the powerlines damaged in the crash and restore a traffic light.

We are still working an accident at 2/Hudson. Please avoid 2nd Street and West Hudson Road. Traffic light will be down until 3 PM today at the earliest. Posted by Rogers Police Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022