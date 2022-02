The crash happened just before 9 p.m. last night.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cave Springs man is dead after a deadly crash on I-49 that happened on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), it happened just before 9 p.m.

Paul Brungardt of Cave Springs lost control while trying to get on the interstate. His Jeep spun out into the center lane of northbound traffic and was hit head-on by a semi.