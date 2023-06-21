Sebastian County sex offender in custody after he cut GPS device, was on the run

On Tuesday, July 11, Santana was arrested in Tulsa at around 7 p.m.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A registered sex offender is now in custody after Sebastian County authorities reported he was on the run after allegedly cutting off his GPS device on June 21.

In a Facebook post, the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office was asking the public to be on the lookout for Cameron Carlos Santana, a registered sex offender who cut his GPS tracking device and wasn't in contact with his parole officer.

According to SCSO Captain Philip Pevehouse, Santana was last reported to have been living in Greenwood.

On Tuesday, July 11, Santana was arrested in Tulsa at around 7 p.m., Pevehouse confirmed.

