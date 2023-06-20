Centerton man arrested for sexual assault involving a minor

The man reportedly worked at several daycares across NWA starting in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CENTERTON, Ark. — According to authorities, Christian Sellars, 21, from Centerton was arrested for multiple sex crimes as part of a joint cyber investigation operation conducted between the Centerton Police Department (CPD) and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Sellars' bond has been set at $250,000 and he is set to be arraigned on July 24, 2023, in Benton County.

Authorities report that Sellars had worked at several daycares across Rogers, Centerton, and Bentonville starting in at least 2021.

Detectives believe there may be other victims. If you have any information regarding Sellars or your children’s interaction with Sellars, please contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 271-1008.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device