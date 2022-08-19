Woman charged with trafficking meth in Washington County

Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives arrested a Springdale woman caught trafficking four pounds of meth in Washington County, police say.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Springdale Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a woman charged with trafficking meth through Washington County.

On Aug. 16, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives learned a shipment of meth was being transported through Washington County. Detectives conducted surveillance on a vehicle driven by a suspect identified as Danielle Pennington, age 34, of Springdale.

With the assistance of Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, the task force detectives made contact with Pennington in Tontitown where they found four pounds of meth in her vehicle, according to police. Pennington was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force is made up of officers from Elkins, Elm Springs, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Goshen, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Springdale, Tontitown, and West Fork Police Departments and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

