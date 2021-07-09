River Valley law agencies partner to combat illegal drugs

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — In an effort to make the River Valley a safer place to live, the 12th/21st District Drug Task Force and multiple local law enforcement agencies have been working together to combat illegal drugs being sold in the area.
Below are pictures of a few of their recent local drug Seizures made with the assistance of the Sebastian County Prosecutors Office, Crawford County Prosecutors Office, Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Smith Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Barling Police Department and Van Buren Police Department.
River Valley law agencies partner to combat illegal drug sales
These agencies pledge to continue being proactive in investigating and arresting those that choose to sell narcotics in the River Valley.
